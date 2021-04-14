CDC investigating death of Virginia woman following J&J vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WVVA) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention confirmed with the Virginia Department of Health that it is looking into the March death of a Virginia woman who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, the CDC called for a pause on the administration of this vaccine after blood clots had been reported by six recipients. All six blood clot cases were found in women between 18 and 48, no more than 13 days after receiving the vaccine.

The CDC is now investigating the possibility that death is a potential adverse side effect of this vaccine.

On Wednesday, the CDC will be reviewing these cases further during a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Virginia, like other states, has stopped using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until further information is brought forward. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will continue to be distributed in Virginia.

People who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider, or call 911 if it is a medical emergency.