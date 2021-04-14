Charleston to host TBT Regional action this summer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - 'The Basketball Tournament', the 5-on-5, one-million dollar winner-take-all event, known as TBT, was scheduled to come to West Virginia's state capital in 2020. But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was forced to play in a bubble environment in Columbus.

But, The City of Charleston officials announced on Wednesday that the city will be a regional site for the 2021 tournament this summer.

First round games will be played in the Charleston Coliseum from Saturday, July 17 through Wednesday, July 21. The games will be hosted together by WVU alumni squad, Best Virginia, and Marshall alumni team, Herd That.

The two teams have already released a list of players committed to the court for this summer.

"Everyone was excited about it going into last year and then they had a COVID scare there and they couldn't do it," Best Virginia head coach James Long said. "So, I think there's a lot more built-up excitement coming into this year -- and it being in Charleston, everybody being around and this being my first year doing it -- and guys that I've played with, guys that I grew up watching -- all of us being together. I think there's a lot of excitement going into it."

The full TBT field will be announced at a later date.