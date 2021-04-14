Skip to Content

Coast Guard: 6 rescued from capsized ship off Louisiana

6:07 am National news from the Associated Press

GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) — The Coast Guard in Louisiana says it and multiple other vessels have rescued six people from a commercial lift vessel that capsized off the Louisiana coast, and are searching for more survivors. It’s unclear how many people were onboard. The U.S. Coast Guard Heartland said in a statement Tuesday night that it and several other vessels have responded to an area in the Gulf of Mexico south of Grand Isle after the 265-foot ship overturned. The Advocate reports that a search plane is flying in to assist. The agency is warning of “significant hazards to life and property” in coastal Louisiana after storms passed through Tuesday.

Associated Press

