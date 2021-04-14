Conor Sheary signs 2-year, $3 million deal with Capitals

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Forward Conor Sheary has re-signed with the Washington Capitals for two years and $3 million. The 28-year-old Sheary is fourth on the Capitals with 11 goals this season, including 10 in five-on-five play. He also has eight assists in 40 games. Sheary has career totals of 83 goals and 86 assists in 365 regular-season NHL games with the Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres. He was a part of two Stanley Cup winning teams in Pittsburgh. Sheary signed with the Penguins in 2015 as an undrafted free agent after playing college hockey at UMass.