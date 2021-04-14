Skip to Content

Conor Sheary signs 2-year, $3 million deal with Capitals

6:01 pm Virginia news from the Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Forward Conor Sheary has re-signed with the Washington Capitals for two years and $3 million. The 28-year-old Sheary is fourth on the Capitals with 11 goals this season, including 10 in five-on-five play. He also has eight assists in 40 games. Sheary has career totals of 83 goals and 86 assists in 365 regular-season NHL games with the Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres. He was a part of two Stanley Cup winning teams in Pittsburgh. Sheary signed with the Penguins in 2015 as an undrafted free agent after playing college hockey at UMass.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

