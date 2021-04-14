Cover unveiled for Clinton-Penny novel ‘State of Terror’

NEW YORK (AP) — The cover for Hillary Clinton’s first novel will not be mistaken for those of her memoirs. There’s no smiling photograph like on the front of 2003′s “Living History” or the more sober portrait of Clinton for “Hard Choices,” which came out in 2014. For “State of Terror,” co-written with the popular mystery novelist Louise Penny, the cover shows a maze-like four-sided figure, with stark red lines and in one corner an American flag, all set against a black backdrop. The book has been billed as a “high-stakes thriller of international intrigue” featuring a “novice” secretary of state. It’s a position Clinton held from 2009-2013.