COVID-19 vaccines available in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Anyone still needing a first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine can visit the Karen Preservati center in Princeton this week.

Vaccines will be available Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

The Karen Preservati Center is located at 704 Maple Street, Princeton, WV 24740, next to the Princeton Rescue Squad.

Those wanting a vaccine may either enter the center or park in the back and wait for a nurse to administer one to them.