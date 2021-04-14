Croatia police find cocaine in fruit container in sea port

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police say they have seized more than half a ton of cocaine hidden in fruit containers in an Adriatic Sea port. Police said Wednesday the cocaine was discovered two weeks ago in the port of Ploce, near the leading tourist resort of Dubrovnik. Police and customs officials discovered the 575 kilograms (1,267 pounds) of cocaine during a random search of the containers that arrived from South America. They have monitored the containers but no one has shown up to collect the drugs so there have been no arrests, police said at a press conference while displaying the cocaine.