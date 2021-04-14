Defense expert: Floyd died from heart trouble, not restraint

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defense for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death is pressing the case that he died of a sudden heart rhythm disturbance related to his heart disease. A forensic pathologist testifying for the defense Wednesday contradicted prosecution experts who said Floyd died of a lack of oxygen from the way he was pinned by then-Officer Derek Chauvin. Dr. David Fowler is former chief medical examiner for the state of Maryland. He testified that the fentanyl and methamphetamine in Floyd’s system, and potential carbon monoxide poisoning from exposure to vehicle exhaust, also were contributing factors.