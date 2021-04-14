Easter holiday causes Mercer County COVID-19 case spike

MERCER COUNTY, W.v. (WVVA) -- The Mercer County Health Department says the county has experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases recently.

With almost 70 new active cases within the past week, the county now sits at 208 active cases after the Easter holiday.

Officials say that congregating at church services played a role in this increase, they're also worried this trend will continue.

As safety precautions are eased and as many loosen their own personal restrictions.

"We can trace it all back to Easter weekend," said Mercer County Health Department administrator. "It's just not a time for people to drop their guard. I know that we're fifteen, fourteen months into this, everybody's so tired, but now is not the time to have this relapse."



The health department says they are also seeing lower turnout of people getting vaccinated.

They're urging those who are seeking one to contact their local clinics and health department.