Ex-US officials arriving in Taiwan amid China tensions

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A former U.S. senator and two ex-State Department officials are arriving in Taiwan at a time of tense relations with China. Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said former Sen. Chris Dodd and ex-Deputy Secretaries of State Richard Armitage and James Steinberg would visit the self-governing island that is claimed by China. A spokesperson welcomed the delegation from the Biden administration and said their visit showed U.S. support for Taiwan. Dodd was a Democratic senator from Connecticut from 1981 to 2011. Steinberg was deputy secretary of state in the Democratic Obama administration. Armitage served under Republican President George W. Bush. 

