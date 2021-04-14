EXPLAINER: Chauvin defense suggests prone position not risky

CHICAGO (AP) — The attorney for the officer on trial in George Floyd’s death says several studies suggest police can safely use their bodyweight to hold a handcuffed suspect facedown on the ground, as Floyd was in the last minutes of his life. But those findings aren’t universally accepted and have been contradicted by a parade of law enforcement and medical experts central to prosecutors’ efforts to convict Derek Chauvin of murder and manslaughter. Medical experts say it’s impossible for researchers to recreate such an emotionally intense experience with volunteers in a lab. And the U.S. Department of Justice warned agencies of the risks more than 25 years ago.