French high court clears cardinal of abuse cover-up claims

LYON, France (AP) — France’s highest court has confirmed that the former archbishop of Lyon, Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, is not guilty of covering up the sexual abuse of minors by a predator priest. The Court of Cassation agreed Wednesday with an appeals court that ruled the nine victims who filed suit some five years ago, all then adults, could have directly filed a complaint against the now-defrocked priest, Bernard Preynat. Barbarin was initially convicted in March 2019 of failing to report the predator priest and handed a six-month suspended sentence. Preynat acknowledged abusing more than 75 boys for decades and was convicted in March 2020 of sexually abusing minors, and given a five-year prison sentence.