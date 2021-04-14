How to fill in your financial blind spots

Nobody wants to pick up essential financial knowledge by making mistakes or finding out key information too late. A less painful way to enlightenment can come from self-help books, quizzes and personal finance websites. As soon as you have an income, it’s wise to get started on habits that lead to financial success. Begin with basics like saving and budgeting, understanding credit, safeguarding against identity theft and learning to avoid scams. Most important, don’t put off goals like saving. If you delay until you have a bigger salary or feel more confident about managing money, it can cost you. Big goals like retirement need time for your money to grow.