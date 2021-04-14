Israel honors Pfizer chief at Independence Day celebrations

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has paid tribute to the chief executive of international drug maker Pfizer, thanking him for a partnership that has helped the country carry out one of the world’s most successful coronavirus vaccination campaign. The gesture to Albert Bourla came Wednesday during Israel’s Independence Day celebrations. In a recorded video message at Israel’s main ceremony, Bourla said: “Together we are demonstrating that through mass vaccination we can defeat the COVID-19 pandemic and save lives.” In just over three months, Israel has vaccinated over three-quarters of its adult population. Infection rates have plummeted, allowing the country to reopen its economy in recent weeks.