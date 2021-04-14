Lady Raiders, Mavericks cruise at home in section semifinals

(WVVA) - River View and James Monroe, the top two seeds in Girls Class A Region 3 Section 1, earned convincing wins in their semifinal matchups on Wednesday night.

The Lady Raiders ran past visiting Greater Beckley Christian, 67-34. After the game, senior Jenna Atwell explained how the squad is hitting its stride at just the right time.

"We've been through a lot of challenges lately, especially, you know, missing some of our players," she said. "But I think we definitely pulled through as a family, and it shows that we can do anything together. We're just a really big family, were all like sisters and I think were just great competitors together."

In Lindside, the Lady Mavericks kicked into high gear in the second half, downing Montcalm, 57-29.

Akayla Hughes led all scorers with 22 points on the evening.

James Monroe will travel to River View on Friday for the section championship at 7 p.m.