McDowell schools and Patrick Morrisey hosts training targeting-sex trafficking

WELCH, W.v. (WVVA) -- McDowell County public schools partnered with West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey's office, holding a human trafficking awareness event.

Nurses and school counselors participated in training, learning about commercial, labor, and domestic servitude trafficking.

Those running the training said that drug addiction and homes with abuse can contribute to the issue.

McDowell county schools assistant superintendent says human trafficking isn't just a problem in metropolitan areas, either.

"Because we always have some of the misconceptions that it's not going to be here, it's something that happens in bigger areas or happens overseas," said Ingrida Barker, the assistant superintendent of McDowell County schools. "Just sitting there and talking about how it manifests or what it looks like, it just debunks the myth or misconceptions that are around the human trafficking issue is really important for us."



The schools' goal is to expand training to more school personnel in the future.