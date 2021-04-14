Mercer County Salvation Army transitions to one location

PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Salvation Army of Mercer County is transitioning to work exclusively out of its Princeton location.

The organization serves five counties across our viewing area -- Mercer, Summers, Monroe, McDowell and Tazewell.

The Salvation Army is currently working to sell its building in Bluefield, saying it hopes serving out of one central location will provide more consistency.

The Salvation Army also said it plans to use the money from the sale of the Bluefield building to open a service center in McDowell County.

"We want to make sure that everyone is treated the same," Lt. Dennis Smith of the Salvation Army said. "We want to make sure that we're giving everybody the right amount of food, the right amount of clothing, the right amount of attention... when it comes to utility bills. In our long term goal, we're hoping to be able to move down into McDowell County and open up a service center there."

The Bluefield location will be open on Fridays through the month of April. After that, everything will be facilitated through the Princeton location.