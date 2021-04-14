Mobile sports betting money tempts cash-strapped states

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — States around the country are realizing that future of sports betting — and tax money to be made from it — is online. But they’re also realizing that that extra tax money isn’t nearly enough to balance state budgets. Currently, 15 states plus Washington, D.C., offer mobile sports betting, and several others are considering adopting it. More than 80% of sports betting in the U.S. is done via smartphone or computer. New York stands to become one of the largest markets once it gets mobile betting up and running, perhaps next year.