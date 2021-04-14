Mom suspected in children’s deaths pleads in carjacking case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A California woman suspected of killing her three children has pleaded not guilty to carjacking during an alleged escape. Liliana Carrillo entered pleas Wednesday in a Kern County courtroom to carjacking, attempted carjacking and auto theft. Authorities say she is suspected of killing her young children on Saturday in Los Angeles. She hasn’t been charged in that case but was charged with a carjacking after she was arrested that same day in Tulare County, about 200 miles away. Authorities say Carrillo was embroiled in a bitter custody battle with the children’s father, who claimed she was dangerously delusional.