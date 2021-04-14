Mother of teen killed by trooper mourns ‘awesome young man’

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The mother of a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed by a Maryland State Police trooper says her son was “an awesome young man.” Kristee Boyle said in a brief phone interview Wednesday that her family planned to release a statement through an attorney about Tuesday’s shooting. She called it a “horrific situation.” The State Police superintendent said a trooper responding to a pair of 911 calls fatally shot Peyton Ham otside a home in Leonardtown. Investigators determined that Ham had an airsoft gun and a knife in his possession and pointed the replica toy gun at the trooper before he was shot.