Nashville mayor: Oracle to bring 8500 jobs, $1.2B investment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials in Tennessee say the Texas-based Oracle Corporation plans to bring 8,500 jobs and a $1.2 billion investment to Nashville over coming years. The office of Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s office said in disclosing details Wednesday that the project is “unrivaled” in the history of Tennessee economic development projects. Cooper’s office also said that the computer technology company has requested a public hearing for its economic impact plan with a city development board. Officials say the project would create 2,500 jobs in Nashville by the end of 2027, reaching a full 8,500 jobs by the end of 2031.