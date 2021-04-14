New River Gorge Park offers fishing events for grandfamilies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve will host fishing days for grandfamilies. The events are targeted toward grandparents raising their grandchildren. It will take place on May 16, June 5 and June 26 from noon to 5 p.m. They will be held at the park’s Camp Brookside Environmental Education Center. On Tuesday, the National Park Service said any grandfamily can sign up and attend whether they know how to fish or not.