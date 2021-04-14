Nobel doctor calls sexual violence in conflict a `pandemic’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dr. Denis Mukwege is warning that the scourge of sexual violence and rape in all conflicts is now “a real pandemic.” And he says without sanctions and justice for the victims, these horrific acts won’t stop. The Congolese doctor told the U.N. Security Council Wednesday that “we are still far away from being able to draw a red line against the use of rape and sexual violence as a strategy of war domination and terror.” Mukwege appealed to the international community “to draw a red line” which must mean blacklists, sanctions, and prosecution of perpetrators.