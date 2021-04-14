Offers of cash, free passes to WVa gets big response

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A recruitment program for remote workers to come to West Virginia has received 2,000 applications in the first two days. Governor Jim Justice says Tourism Cabinet Secretary Chelsea Ruby told him the state has received 55,000 inquiries into the program since it was announced on Monday. The program will give participants $12,000 cash and free passes for a year to recreational destinations such as whitewater rafting, golf and rock climbing. The program is accepting applications for the first 50 openings in Morgantown. There will be openings later this year for remote worker spots in Shepherdstown and Lewisburg.