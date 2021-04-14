Officer wounded in school wasn’t shot by student’s gun

Authorities say a Tennessee police officer wounded during a confrontation with a student inside a high school bathroom was not shot by the student’s gun. A statement released Wednesday by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation contradicts earlier law enforcement reports that the teenager fired the bullet that hit the officer, who is white. The new report appears to indicate that the officer was shot by police. The TBI released updated details of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville on Monday that left a student dead and a school resource officer wounded. The student has been identified as 17-year-old Anthony J. Thompson, Jr., who is Black.