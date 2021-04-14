Opposition accuses UK govt of sleaze amid lobbying scandal

LONDON (AP) — A lobbying scandal swirling around former British Prime Minister David Cameron has deepened with claims that a senior civil servant held down a part-time job with a now-bankrupt financial firm that was awarded lucrative government contracts. The main opposition Labour Party has called a vote in the House of Commons on Wednesday to demand a full parliamentary investigation into the relationship between government, civil servants and Greensill Capital, a financial services firm that collapsed last month. Cameron lobbied senior government officials on behalf of the firm, which was founded by his former adviser Lex Greensill. Cameron insists he didn’t break any rules. But opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said the revelations showed “sleaze and cronyism” within the government.