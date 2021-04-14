Report: Mexico’s COVID-19 policies cost huge number of lives

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s unwillingness to spend money, do more testing, change course or react to new scientific evidence contributed to the country being one of the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report by the University of California, San Francisco. The Mexican government could have significantly reduced its death toll if it had reacted as well as the average government, according to a report published this week by the University’s Institute for Global Health Sciences. There have been almost 210,000 deaths in the country of 126 million, but because there is so little testing, the real toll is around 330,000.