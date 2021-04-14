Rockers Kings of Leon to perform on first night of NFL draft

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kings of Leon will help kick off NFL draft activities on a stage close to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this month. The Grammy Award-winning band will open the festivities on April 29 with a performance as the draft returns to a more normal state after being held virtually in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hall of Fame singer Ann Wilson of Heart will sing the national anthem before NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell begins calling the names of the league’s newest players. Goodell hosted the event last year from his home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.