Skip to Content

Shady Spring pulls off historic upset at PikeView for section title

New
11:52 pm Top Sports Stories

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The third-seed Shady Spring Lady Tigers came out swinging in the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 title game, knocking top seed and host, PikeView, on its heels.

The Lady Panthers cut an eleven-point halftime deficit to as little as one with under a minute remaining. However, Shady had a response for every PikeView bucket down the stretch and secured a 51-45 win.

"We have not been in a sectional championship in over a decade," Shady Spring head coach Brandon Bennett said. "We haven't beat PikeView for over a decade, we hadn't beat Westside for over a decade. So, we knew that our time was coming. We knew at the beginning of the year we could do this -- we had some tough spells with quarantines and injuries and finally got it all together. And we saw what kind of a team we could be tonight."

PikeView's Hannah Perdue led all scorers with 31 points. Shady Spring's Kierra Richmond scored a team-best 19 points, while Kellie Adkins added 15.

The Lady Tigers, who began the season 0-9, are now 4-9. They will host a Co-Region Final next week, while the Lady Panthers will be forced to hit the road for their shot at the state tournament.

Nick Dugan

Sports Director

More Stories

Skip to content