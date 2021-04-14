Shady Spring pulls off historic upset at PikeView for section title

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The third-seed Shady Spring Lady Tigers came out swinging in the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 title game, knocking top seed and host, PikeView, on its heels.

The Lady Panthers cut an eleven-point halftime deficit to as little as one with under a minute remaining. However, Shady had a response for every PikeView bucket down the stretch and secured a 51-45 win.

"We have not been in a sectional championship in over a decade," Shady Spring head coach Brandon Bennett said. "We haven't beat PikeView for over a decade, we hadn't beat Westside for over a decade. So, we knew that our time was coming. We knew at the beginning of the year we could do this -- we had some tough spells with quarantines and injuries and finally got it all together. And we saw what kind of a team we could be tonight."

PikeView's Hannah Perdue led all scorers with 31 points. Shady Spring's Kierra Richmond scored a team-best 19 points, while Kellie Adkins added 15.

The Lady Tigers, who began the season 0-9, are now 4-9. They will host a Co-Region Final next week, while the Lady Panthers will be forced to hit the road for their shot at the state tournament.