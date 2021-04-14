Showers and a few storms build in for Wednesday; turning cooler tomorrow

Cold front swings through today providing rain and eventually cooler temperatures.

Highs today will head into the 60s and lower 70s again. A few spotty showers are possible during the morning, but a better chance for widespread rain will be during the afternoon and evening.

We aren't worried about a flood threat, but heavy downpours are possible as we hold onto a chance for isolated storms. Severe threat is low and mainly off to our east/southeast. A stronger storm is possible though with gusty winds and some hail.

Showers should start to taper off into early Thursday. After this system crosses we can expect windy and cooler conditions. Tonight's lows will be in the 40s and upper 30s. High temperatures for Thursday will be in the 40s and 50s with overnight lows falling into the 30s for most.

Thursday we should be more dry with a few stray showers mainly along our western slopes. One thing everyone will endure are the strong winds! Gusts exceed 25 MPH with some of the area seeing gusts around 40 MPH on Thursday.

Where temperatures dip into the 30s Thursday night it is possible (if moisture is still present) we may witness a few snowflakes mix in with some rain for the higher elevations in western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties. This could be possible into early Friday morning.

We look dry for most on Friday, but more showers are in store throughout the weekend along with staying cooler than normal. Check out the full forecast on WVVA from 5-7 AM and at noon.