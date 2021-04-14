Showers/storms possible Wednesday evening, cool & windy into Thursday

A frontal system moving through the area will continue to bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to our area this evening, especially after 5 PM. No severe weather is expected, but a heavy downpour or two will be possible. Rain will be on and off into early Thursday, eventually tapering. Lows overnight will drop into the upper 30s for most.

Besides a stray shower or two, Thursday looks partly cloudy, chilly, and windy with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Wind gusts tomorrow out of the northwest behind this front could reach the 30-40 MPH range. A stray shower or two will still be possible early tomorrow evening, and even a few stray snowflakes at higher spots (mainly Western Greenbrier/Pocahontas counties). Lows tomorrow night will be colder, falling into the 30s for most.

Friday looks cool, breezy, and partly sunny with highs again in the 50s ( a bit warmer than Thursday). Temps look to stay below normal by a few degrees into the weekend, and we could see more occasional showers as several disturbances move through. Make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast.