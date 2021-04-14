Statue of Native American leader step closer to U.S. Capitol

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that starts the process of honoring the late Billy Frank Jr. with a statue at the U.S. Capitol. Frank, a Nisqually tribal member who championed treaty rights and protecting the environment, died in 2014 at age 83. Inslee signed the measure at Wa He Lut Indian School in the Nisqually community north of Olympia, joined by Nisqually tribal leaders. The measure, which was overwhelmingly approved by the Legislature with bipartisan support, looks to replace Washington’s Marcus Whitman statue in the National Statuary Hall Collection with a statue of Frank.