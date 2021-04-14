Students from Ohio help those in need in Mercer and Tazewell Counties

Bluefield, WV (WVVA) Nearly fifty students from the Genoa Christian Academy in Westerville, Ohio have come to the Bluefield area to help those in need, and spread the word of Christ.

The sophomores, juniors, and seniors are putting their talents to work doing home repairs, landscaping, and various other tasks. This year marks the fourth year the school group has come to the area to perform mission work.

WVVA Photojournalist Matt Irvin followed the students as they performed their good deeds.