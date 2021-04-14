Study finds that blocking seats on planes reduces virus risk

A new study says leaving middle seats open could reduce the risk of airline passengers contracting the virus that causes COVID-19. The study was published Wednesday by researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Kansas State University. However, the study did not take into account the fact that airline passengers now wear face masks — that’s a federal requirement. And it didn’t consider whether passengers are vaccinated against COVID-19. Several U.S. airlines limited seating early in the pandemic, but only Delta still does, and it’s going to drop that policy May 1.