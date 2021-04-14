Syria rejects watchdog investigation into 2018 gas attack

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria has rejected as fabricated the results of an investigation by the global chemical weapons watchdog which found “reasonable grounds to believe” that a Syrian air force helicopter dropped a chlorine cylinder on a Syrian town in 2018, In a statement on Wednesday, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said it condemned in the strongest terms the report issued Monday by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. It was the second time that the OPCW’s Investigation and Identification Team has concluded that Syrian government armed forces likely were responsible for a gas attack.