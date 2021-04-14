Texas GOP Rep. Kevin Brady says he won’t run again in 2022

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Congressman Kevin Brady of Texas says he’s not running for reelection in 2022. The announcement Wednesday makes him the most senior House Republican to announce his coming retirement from Congress. Brady was chairman of the tax-writing Ways and Committee in 2017 when Donald Trump signed a $1.5 billion tax overhaul in 2017. He acknowledged that him being term-limited out of that leadership role if the GOP regains control of the House in next year’s midterm elections had some bearing on his decision. He said Trump wasn’t a factor.