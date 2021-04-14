Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

12:11 am West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brooke 71, Weir 58

Buffalo 74, Wayne 42

Greater Beckley Christian 58, James Monroe 55

Independence 66, Midland Trail 62

Lincoln 66, Liberty Harrison 38

Moorefield 66, Pocahontas County 38

Mount View 61, Montcalm 43

Nitro 58, Hurricane 55

Princeton 65, Oak Hill 58

Ripley 67, Ravenswood 50

River View 76, Van 60

Sherman 62, Meadow Bridge 56

Tyler Consolidated 77, Paden City 34

Wirt County 76, Doddridge County 29

Woodrow Wilson 78, Bluefield 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bridgeport vs. University, ccd.

Cameron vs. Clay-Battelle, ccd.

Liberty Raleigh vs. Chapmanville, ccd.

Poca vs. Winfield, ccd.

St. Albans vs. Scott, ccd.

Westside vs. PikeView, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A=

Region 1=

Section 1=

Madonna 56, Valley Wetzel 30

Region 2=

Section 1=

Union Grant 42, East Hardy 21

Section 2=

Pocahontas County 37, Tygarts Valley 29

Region 3=

Section 2=

Richwood 51, Greenbrier West 40

Webster County 100, Meadow Bridge 26

Region 4=

Section 1=

Tolsia 66, Sherman 51

Tug Valley 71, Van 15

AA=

Region 1=

Section 1=

Magnolia 53, Ritchie County 38

Region 2=

Section 1=

Petersburg 81, Moorefield 35

Region 3=

Section 2=

Chapmanville 57, Liberty Raleigh 9

AAA=

Region 1=

Section 1=

North Marion 82, Oak Glen 59

Weir 68, Wheeling Central 51

Section 2=

Keyser 41, Berkeley Springs 28

AAAA=

Region 1=

Section 1=

Morgantown def. Brooke, forfeit

Wheeling Park 65, John Marshall 28

Region 2=

Section 1=

Spring Mills 60, Hedgesville 31

Region 3=

Section 2=

Greater Beckley Christian 75, Oak Hill 23

Greenbrier East 51, Princeton 43

Region 4=

Section 1=

Cabell Midland 71, Spring Valley 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Musselman vs. Washington, ccd.

Trinity vs. Notre Dame, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

