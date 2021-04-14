Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brooke 71, Weir 58
Buffalo 74, Wayne 42
Greater Beckley Christian 58, James Monroe 55
Independence 66, Midland Trail 62
Lincoln 66, Liberty Harrison 38
Moorefield 66, Pocahontas County 38
Mount View 61, Montcalm 43
Nitro 58, Hurricane 55
Princeton 65, Oak Hill 58
Ripley 67, Ravenswood 50
River View 76, Van 60
Sherman 62, Meadow Bridge 56
Tyler Consolidated 77, Paden City 34
Wirt County 76, Doddridge County 29
Woodrow Wilson 78, Bluefield 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bridgeport vs. University, ccd.
Cameron vs. Clay-Battelle, ccd.
Liberty Raleigh vs. Chapmanville, ccd.
Poca vs. Winfield, ccd.
St. Albans vs. Scott, ccd.
Westside vs. PikeView, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A=
Region 1=
Section 1=
Madonna 56, Valley Wetzel 30
Region 2=
Section 1=
Union Grant 42, East Hardy 21
Section 2=
Pocahontas County 37, Tygarts Valley 29
Region 3=
Section 2=
Richwood 51, Greenbrier West 40
Webster County 100, Meadow Bridge 26
Region 4=
Section 1=
Tolsia 66, Sherman 51
Tug Valley 71, Van 15
AA=
Region 1=
Section 1=
Magnolia 53, Ritchie County 38
Region 2=
Section 1=
Petersburg 81, Moorefield 35
Region 3=
Section 2=
Chapmanville 57, Liberty Raleigh 9
AAA=
Region 1=
Section 1=
North Marion 82, Oak Glen 59
Weir 68, Wheeling Central 51
Section 2=
Keyser 41, Berkeley Springs 28
AAAA=
Region 1=
Section 1=
Morgantown def. Brooke, forfeit
Wheeling Park 65, John Marshall 28
Region 2=
Section 1=
Spring Mills 60, Hedgesville 31
Region 3=
Section 2=
Greater Beckley Christian 75, Oak Hill 23
Greenbrier East 51, Princeton 43
Region 4=
Section 1=
Cabell Midland 71, Spring Valley 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Musselman vs. Washington, ccd.
Trinity vs. Notre Dame, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/