Turkey’s Erdogan blasts Draghi for calling him a ‘dictator’

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Mario Draghi of “tactlessness” and “rudeness,” after the Italian premier referred to him as a “dictator.” Addressing a group of youths on Wednesday, the Turkish president also noted that Draghi was appointed prime minister — as opposed to Erdogan who has won several elections — and said the Italian premier’s remarks would undermine Turkish-Italian ties. Draghi made the undiplomatic comment last week when he was asked to react to a perceived seating snub in Ankara involving a top EU official. Turkey demanded an apology over the comment.