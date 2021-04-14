UN report: Many women in poor nations can’t say, `No sex’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A U.N. report says nearly half the women in 57 developing countries are denied the right to say “no” to sex with their partners, to decide whether to use contraception, or to seek health care. The report released Wednesday by the U.N. Population Fund says the data covers only about one-quarter of the world’s countries, over half in Africa. But it says the findings “paint an alarming picture of the state of bodily autonomy for millions of women and girls” who don’t have the power to make choices about their bodies and their futures without fear or violence.