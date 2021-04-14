We need to plan: UK travel urges clarity from government

LONDON (AP) — Leaders from Britain’s aviation industry have joined forces to urge the British government to ensure that popular European destinations face the least onerous coronavirus travel restrictions when holidays are permitted again. Under the government’s new traffic light system, travel to countries in the lowest green category could be opened up to quarantine-free travel from May 17. The government said Wednesday it will categorize destinations — green, amber or red — after analyzing vaccination rates, coronavirus cases and the prevalence of variants of concern. There are concerns that many popular European destinations, such as the beach resorts of the Costa del Sol in Spain or the Greek islands may be off limits for British holidaymakers.