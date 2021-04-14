Wisconsin teachers resign in wake of slavery question

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (AP) — Three Wisconsin middle school teachers have resigned after they put together an activity for sixth-graders that asked how they would punish slaves. The Wisconsin State Journal reports an investigation found the three teachers at Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie collaborated on the assignment two or three years ago but the lesson was outside the school district’s curriculum and not approved by any level of leadership. The investigators’ report said the teachers have been allowed to resign, although they will remain on paid leave for the remainder of the school year. The assignment came to light earlier this year after a parent complained.