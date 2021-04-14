WVDOH announces upcoming bridge closure in Greenbrier County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) The West Virginia Division of Highways announced the upcoming closure of the WV 311 Bridge in Greenbrier County.
The bridge is located over I-64 and the I-64 westbound entrance ramp.
The bridge and the westbound entrance ramp at mile marker 183, Crows exit, will be closed for 30 days starting on Monday, May 3 at 7 a.m.
Detours will be in place to access I-64 westbound. The project is expected to be completed on June 4, 2021.