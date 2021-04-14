Skip to Content

WVU Hospitals gets OK to add beds to Fairmont Medical Center

5:08 pm West Virginia news from the Associated Press

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — WVU Hospitals has received regulatory approval to add 32 beds to Fairmont Medical Center. WVU Hospitals announced the approval from the West Virginia Health Care Authority on Wednesday. WVU Hospitals opened the emergency department and 10 inpatient beds on June 30 at Fairmont Medical Center. It has since expanded services at the hospital, including cardiology and vascular care, diagnostics and outpatient laboratory testing. The announcement brings the total number of inpatient beds at the hospital to 42. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content