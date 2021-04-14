WVU Hospitals gets OK to add beds to Fairmont Medical Center

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — WVU Hospitals has received regulatory approval to add 32 beds to Fairmont Medical Center. WVU Hospitals announced the approval from the West Virginia Health Care Authority on Wednesday. WVU Hospitals opened the emergency department and 10 inpatient beds on June 30 at Fairmont Medical Center. It has since expanded services at the hospital, including cardiology and vascular care, diagnostics and outpatient laboratory testing. The announcement brings the total number of inpatient beds at the hospital to 42.