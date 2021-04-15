A retiring Castro to bring younger face to Cuba’s communists

HAVANA (AP) — This week’s Communist Party congress in Cuba could be the last with a Castro at the helm of the island’s all-powerful political institution. Six years after the death of Fidel Castro, brother Raul Castro is being watched to see if he fulfills his commitment to give up the reins of the only political organization permitted in Cuba. The congress starts Friday, and standing down would complete Castro’s move to turn control over to a younger generation of revolutionaries led by current President Miguel Díaz-Canel. But the change couldn’t be happening at a more difficult time — the pandemic, financial reforms and re-imposed U.S. restrictions have brought back food lines and shortages reminiscent of the hard times after the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1990s.