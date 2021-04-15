Africa CDC urges India to lift COVID vaccine export limits

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Africa CDC director says he wants to believe that India will lift export restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible, warning that “India is not an island” while some African nations still have seen no shots at all. The African continent of 1.3 billion people doesn’t know when second doses of key vaccines will arrive and India sees a resurgence in infections. India is a major vaccine producer and a key supplier to the United Nations-backed COVAX initiative aiming to bring shots to some of the world’s poorest countries.