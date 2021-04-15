Australia to withdraw last 80 troops from Afghanistan

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia will complete its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in September in line with the United States and other allies.Australia’s contribution to the NATO-led mission had once exceeded 15,000 personnel, but only 80 remain. Morrison on Thursday did not nominate a day in September for the withdrawal to be completed.President Joe Biden plans to withdraw the last 2,500 U.S. troops from Afghanistan before the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the United States that triggered the campaign.