Bangkok nightlife clusters expose Thailand’s virus stumbles

BANGKOK (AP) — When Thailand’s transport minister was diagnosed with COVID-19, it was Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha who got a headache. The country had seemed to be a virus success story and was just beginning to relax border quarantine requirements when an outbreak involving nightspots in the capital sent infections soaring. The setback suggests Thailand may have been lulled into a false sense of security. The outbreak’s connections to wealthy and powerful Thais have raised doubts about the government’s handling of the crisis. Meanwhile, millions of Thais are traveling and visiting family during the Songkran New Year’s holiday, raising worries the worst may lie ahead.