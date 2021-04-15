Below-normal temperatures to persist into the weekend

High pressure at the surface will control our weather pattern to end the work week. Skies will continue to clear out tonight, and low temps will be chilly, dropping into the 30s and 40s. A few rain/snow showers could still pop-up before the night is over across Western Greenbrier and northwest Pocahontas counties. Most, again, will stay dry.

It will stay breezy as well overnight, and winds will continue to be gusty at times into Friday!

Gusts out of the WNW tomorrow could still reach 30-35 MPH at times, so secure any loose outdoor items/decor and have the coat! Temps will still be below normal despite sunshine tomorrow, topping off in the 50s again for most. Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy and cool with lows again in the 30s and 40s.

Winds will lighten up into the weekend, but low pressure moving in will bring unsettled weather into Saturday. Scattered showers look likely, especially during the afternoon and evening.

Highs will be in the 50s through Saturday and Sunday, and additional isolated showers could still pop-up Sunday as well, especially north of the I-64 corridor. Keep the umbrellas handy!

