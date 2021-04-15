Bjork, Sabres spoil Backstrom’s 1,000th game, beat Capitals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Anders Bjork scored his first goal with his new team and added an assist, helping Buffalo spoil Nicklas Backstrom’s 1,000th game in the Sabres’ 5-2 victory over the Washington Capitals. Sam Reinhart scored his 15th goal and Victor Olofsson added his 12th for Buffalo. Casey Middlestadt added the first short-handed goal of his career. Backstrom picked up his 31st assist of the season and also became the second player to reach the 1,000 game mark for the Capitals, joining teammate Alex Ovechkin.