Bluefield vehicle break-ins: Reaction and prevention

BLUEFIELD, V.a. (WVVA) -- The thefts Bluefield, Virginia police are investigating are recognized as crimes of opportunity by law enforcement professionals.

But when Tommy Cundiff left his car unlocked overnight, he didn't give the action a second thought.

"I had saw on Facebook, yesterday, that people had gotten broken into, my friend posted a video, and I didn't even think about it," said Cundiff, a Bluefield, Virginia resident.

The following morning, he found an upsetting surprise in the driveway.

"I was out doing yard work, got into my truck, and realized that I had also been victimized," said Cundiff. "They had ransacked through everything."

The thieves took many belongings, including his car and house keys, checkbooks, and personal items. Cundiff says he's learned a tough lesson about letting his guard down.

"It's easy to get complacent and to get into your own little world, and then you realize someone can easily come in and disrupt that, " said Cundiff.

The string of recent car thefts has left other residents on edge.

"This is such a safe neighborhood, letting my son walk around when he wants," says Erin Jennings, another Bluefield resident. "But knowing at nighttime things can happen, we choose to lock our doors."

Major Harold Heatley, the chief deputy for Tazewell County Sheriff's Office, says the key to protecting your vehicle and what's inside is to make a habit of securing your vehicle.

"Make a routine. At 9 o'clock every night, check your vehicle, see if your vehicle's locked," said Heatley. "If it's not locked, take your belongings out. Don't leave it in there, don't take a chance.

Major Heatley says to keep valuables in your vehicle out of sight, suggesting the trunk.

"It's less likely that they're going to gain access, they will almost always try to gain access to the car itself," said Heatley. "But if you put it in the trunk, it's much more difficult for them to get in."

There's one valuable the Major says no one should ever leave in their vehicle.

"Never ever leave a firearm in a vehicle," said Heatley. "Once they have your firearm, they have your firearm. And the chances of getting that back are slim to none."

The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office wants to remind the community that if your vehicle is broken into, make sure to call the police immediately. You can also add another layer of protection by making sure you park your vehicle in a well-lit area.